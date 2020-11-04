Beautiful and Pleasant Weather to Continue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Beautiful and pleasant early November weather to continue. High pressure here in the East and a ridge building higher up in the atmosphere will continue to promote a warming trend to finish out the week and take us into the weekend. Pleasantly mild days and chilly to cool nights the rest of the week and through the weekend. A dry stretch is expected as well into early next week. By next Tuesday, Wednesday and approaching cold front and perhaps some tropical moisture will bring the next chance of some rain.