Beautiful and Pleasant Weather to Continue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Beautiful and pleasant early November weather to continue. High pressure here in the East and a ridge building higher up in the atmosphere will continue to promote a warming trend to finish out the week and take us into the weekend. Pleasantly mild days and chilly to cool nights the rest of the week and through the weekend. A dry stretch is expected as well into early next week. By next Tuesday, Wednesday and approaching cold front and perhaps some tropical moisture will bring the next chance of some rain.
The tropics remain active with Tropical Storm - Depression Eta, inland over Central America. This system is forecast to emerge back in the Caribbean by this weekend and could possibly threaten south Florida by Sunday or early next week. Something to watch, in what is already an historic hurricane season.
Tonight: Clear and chilly with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows in the 40s.
Friday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 40s.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Mild with highs in the lower 70s. Lows mid 50s.
Monday: Partly sunny with highs back in the lower 70s. Lows upper 50s.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds with a shower chance. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 50s.
Wednesday - Veterans Day: Cloudy, Showers likely. Highs near 70.
