Albemarle County Board of Supervisors discusses possible new civic spaces

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors dove into the exciting possibility of new civic spaces in Wednesday’s virtual meeting.
Staff are looking to transform many public spaces into more pedestrian-friendly areas for gatherings, socialization, and recreation.
They want these spaces to be publicly owned and maintained by the county. County supervisors were mostly supportive and will have to look into long term funding plans.
“I whole-heartedly support the county’s ownership of these public spaces, I think it’s a must," Supervisor Liz Palmer said.
Part of this plan includes reimagining the area surrounding the Rio Road and Route 29 intersection.
