Albemarle County Board of Supervisors amend budget, hear legislative priorities

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors gave approval to legislative requests from the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission at its Wednesday evening meeting.
Among the asks from TJPDC were backing policies that offer support for recovering communities, working on budgets and funding, and improvements to broadband.
David Blount, the deputy director of the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission, says the pandemic has shaped these priorities.
“It’s very aspirational I think in its wording but I think we certainly needed to address that in the times that we’re in,” he said.
The Board of Supervisors also re-allocated some money and decreased the FY21 budget by nearly $800,000.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.