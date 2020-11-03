UVA students hit the polls on Election Day 2020

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A flood of University of Virginia students also hit the polls on Election Day.
Many who live far away chose to vote by mail, like third-year student James Keese. “I voted absentee in Charlottesville about a month ago," hesaid. "The process was honestly pretty easy.”
Charlottesville Director of Elections Melissa Morton says she saw more UVA students come out to vote early than ever before.
UVA Masters Student Paulina Keim voted in-person on grounds on Election Day. “My roommate and I woke up at 6 a.m., I went to Slaughter Recreation Center to vote," she said. "There was absolutely no line.”
“I’m from Pennsylvania so you get to look online and see and track the process of where the ballot is at, so that was pretty good," out of state student Courtney Brady said. “It did take a while and I was a little nervous about making sure it was filled out correctly to make sure my vote was actually counted.”
Although UVA did not cancel classes today, students say many of their professors did anyway.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.