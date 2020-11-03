UVA Health under fire for lack of progress on 2020 billing reform

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Health System is under fire again because it has made little progress on a 2020 billing reform plan.
UVA first updated its policy last year when criticism surfaced about aggressive billing practices.
The health system formed an advisory council to come up with next steps. The council was supposed to give recommendations last week, but did not.
Council Member Don Gathers says UVA knows exactly what it needs to do, but is waiting more than a year to step up.
“If they’re really about making meaningful change, they know what is necessary so they shouldn’t have to wait for a list of recommendations from any committee or any council or any particular group," he said. "They should just be willing to go ahead and institute those changes.”
Gathers says UVA should have the finalized recommendations from the council by the end of this week.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.