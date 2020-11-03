TJHD announces one more free drive-thru flu vaccine clinic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Flu shots are in high demand this year and on Saturday the Thomas Jefferson Health District will be making them accessible and affordable for anyone who still needs one in the Charlottesville area.
“We don’t want to clog the hospital systems so we want to make sure that everybody is safe and healthy by getting a flu shot,” TJHD spokesperson, Kathryn Goodman said.
Now due to popular demand, TJHD is hosting one more free drive-thru flu vaccine clinic, Saturday, November 7 at Charlottesville High School from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
“There may be a little bit of a line, we don’t know what to expect when we’re giving out 500 doses, so we’re asking people to be patient with us,” Goodman said.
The health department will have more stations set up to speed up lines in order to administer 200 vaccines an hour.
“This will be our last drive-thru flu vaccine clinic of the season. We do still offer flu vaccines at all of our health departments and we want to make it as easy as possible for people to get access to a vaccine,” Goodman said.
More than 1,000 flu shots were administered at TJHD’s six drive through flu vaccine clinics in October.
“These events are really intended for folks who don’t have insurance or don’t have another place to get a free flu vaccine but we won’t turn anyone away,” Goodman said.
TJHD is asking anyone attending to enter through the Melbourne Street entrance. You do not need to make an appointment or show an ID to receive a vaccine.
