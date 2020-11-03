Sen. Kaine: Retribution on Supreme Court seat not a priority if Democrats win Senate

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senator Tim Kaine says the top priority for Democrats if they regain control of the Senate is a coronavirus bill.
Despite Democrats threatening payback for Republicans filling the open Supreme Court seat left by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Kaine says the Supreme Court would not be a priority.
Rather, he says Democrats would focus on pandemic relief.
“I’m hoping that whoever wins the presidency, in November or December, we will get the next COVID relief package. But what I am hearing - the conventional wisdom in DC - is if Joe Biden wins the Republicans will just try to throw an emergency break on everything. So that means that the likely top priority of a Biden administration right out of the gate is going to be beating the virus, keeping people healthy, and rebuilding the economy,” Kaine said.
The senator also says there is no offer on the table to join a Biden administration if Biden wins, but he would be unlikely to accept anyway as he enjoys his role in the Senate.
