Region Ten offers ways to manage Election Day anxiety

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many Americans across the country are feeling high levels of stress during the coronavirus pandemic, and a new survey shows that Election Day is not making it better.
According to the American Psychological Association, around 60% of American adults say the election is causing them stress.
With emotions running high, Region Ten in Charlottesville is offering tips for folks to help manage anxiety levels as everyone waits for election results.
“It’s really important for folks to make use of the resources available to them and do those self-care and co-caring techniques that help to keep them balanced, safe, and calm,” Lori Wood, senior director of emergency services and short term stabilization services, said.
Wood says staying active, getting enough sleep, surrounding yourself with positive influences, and taking social media breaks throughout the days ahead can go a long way.
“Take the time to do the things, self-care things, that are going to make a difference in decreasing stress," Wood said. "Not just for Election Day, but really for the coming weeks as we navigate whatever the results end up to be.”
Wood also advises people to acknowledge how they’re feeling and write down the things making them feel stressed. It can help with managing anxiety levels.
