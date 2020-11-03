Pleasant November Days

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Beautiful and pleasant early November weather to continue this week. Still cold overnight with lows in the 30s and areas of frost. High pressure over the southeast and a ridge building higher up in the atmosphere will continue to promote a warming trend. Chilly nights and mild, pleasant days with dry sunny conditions to hold right through the weekend.
The tropics remain active with Hurricane Eta, inland over Central America. This system is forecast to emerge back in the Caribbean by this weekend and could possibly threaten south Florida by Sunday or early next week. Something to watch, in what is already an historic hurricane season.
Tonight: Clear, calm and chilly. Areas of frost. Lows mid to upper 30s.
Wednesday: Sunshiny and pleasant. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows upper 30s to around 40.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s. Lows mid 40s.
Friday: Partly sunny and mild. Highs lower 70s. Lows mid 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows lower 50s.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows mid 50s.
Monday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows mid 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Highs low 70s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.