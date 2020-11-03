Nursing homes, assisted living facilities across central Virginia see large uptick in COVID-19 outbreaks

Throughout these challenging times, one constant has been the amazing dedication of our care team. We truly have the most amazing team and I cannot thank them enough. Everything we do every day is tied back to our Guiding Principle Caring with H.E.A.R.T.™, which stands for our values of Honesty, Excellence, Accountability, Residents First, and Teamwork. The encouraging part is that we’ve had several months of preparation of protocol and strategic guidance from local, regional, and national partners to respond to this situation quickly. I am overwhelmed by the love and support of the families and friends of our residents. We want to pass along a heart-filled appreciation to our community partners and the community of Charlottesville. There is no other way to say, “We Are All In This Together!” - Christine Wright, Executive Director