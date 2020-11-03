Nursing homes, assisted living facilities across central Virginia see large uptick in COVID-19 outbreaks

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many nursing homes and assisted living facilities across central Virginia and the valley are in the midst of outbreaks.
If you take a look at the VDH dashboard, you’ll see that our most vulnerable populations are still being hit hard by the pandemic spanning from Charlottesville to the Shenandoah Valley.
A new outbreak at Rosewood Village in Charlottesville now reports 16 staff and 17 resident cases. Two residents who tested positive have died.
Over in Staunton, Kings' Daughters' has 81 cases and two deaths.
In addition to these two outbreaks, Louisa Health and Rehabilitation Center reports 30 cases and three resident deaths.
In Waynesboro, Accordius Health reports 13 cases and no deaths.
Both The Colonnades and Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center in Albemarle County are still experiencing outbreaks in progress. Both facilities list eight cases and no deaths.
Between all of these facilities, there have been 173 COVID-19 cases and seven deaths in the past few weeks.
As of this week, all of the long term care facility outbreak data will be updated on a weekly basis rather than daily. To follow along with these outbreak numbers, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/health-professionals/virginia-long-term-care-task-force/8807-2/
RoseWood Village at Greenbrier Statement 11/3/2020:
We were informed in mid-October that a resident tested positive while at the hospital. As a result, we worked with the Virginia Department of Health to initiate our COVID-19 testing for all residents and team members. In total, we have had 17 residents and 16 team members test positive. We are very sad to report that while we cannot confirm the specific cause of death due to other active medical conditions, two of our residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have passed away.
Throughout these challenging times, one constant has been the amazing dedication of our care team. We truly have the most amazing team and I cannot thank them enough. Everything we do every day is tied back to our Guiding Principle Caring with H.E.A.R.T.™, which stands for our values of Honesty, Excellence, Accountability, Residents First, and Teamwork. The encouraging part is that we’ve had several months of preparation of protocol and strategic guidance from local, regional, and national partners to respond to this situation quickly. I am overwhelmed by the love and support of the families and friends of our residents. We want to pass along a heart-filled appreciation to our community partners and the community of Charlottesville. There is no other way to say, “We Are All In This Together!” - Christine Wright, Executive Director
11/3/2020 Statement from Louisa Health & Rehabilitation Center Administrator Mark Morriss:
Prior to any suspected cases in our community, we aggressively implemented preventative measures to limit patient and employee exposure. These measures followed a strict interpretation of the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).
As we progress through the “recovery” phase of our outbreak we are currently treating only four patients who have tested positive for the virus. The vast majority of our patients have remained asymptomatic. We are saddened to share that we did have three patients pass away who had previously tested positive for COVID-19. We continue to mourn with these patients' families.
It is important to keep in mind that as difficult as this virus is to treat in some instances, the vast majority of individuals who test positive ultimately recover. The same has been true in our center. In total, we have had 16 patients recover from the virus. These recoveries are a testament to the high-quality treatment and care that our nursing team provides every day. Despite the challenges we’ve faced, we have never wavered in our commitment to our patients' health and well-being.
We ask that you please urge the local community to take all recommended precautions and wear masks, as the number one correlation between skilled nursing facilities and COVID-19 outbreaks is the level of community prevalence. Our center is committed to doing everything in our power to protect our patients and staff, but we need the local community to help bolster our efforts by decreasing community spread.
