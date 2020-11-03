GovSmart works with Do Good CVille to help The Haven

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Haven in Charlottesville has been working hard to get people back on their feet, and now with the help of a few community partners, that task is getting a little easier.
“We have a budget every year we try to donate to the local community as much as possible,” GovSmart CEO Brent Lillard said.
GovSmart, a Charlottesville-based HUBZone businesses, is pledging $10,000 to The Haven. In order to be considered “HUBZone” a business must be based in a historically underutilized business zone and have 35% of employees from those areas. Over half of the employees must be working out of that office.
“I just I really respect people that are not just looking for a handout but are looking for help to actually come up on their own and get jobs and really better themselves, and so I feel very strongly that these are the best types of programs to invest in,” Lillard said.
The donation comes from a partnership with Do Good Cville.
“When you get people back to work and you get people back at home, they have hope again, and that’s just that it’s not the big rock in the pond it’s that little rock and those little ripples and they continue to help everybody in the community,” Kerry Rock, co-founder of Do Good Cville, said.
The Haven says the $10,000 will support three main areas, which include mobile phones for people to use, laundry services, and also reclaiming IDs, birth certificates, and Social Security cards.
Both GovSmart and Do Good Cville say this partnership directly builds the Charlottesville community.
“These guys at GovSmart, they’re a local hub-based HUBZone company and when I spoke to them their big thing was we want to help local, and they wanted to be able to find somebody in town that was benefiting those that are trying to find out for themselves, to get back to that,” Rock said.
“We try to stay in the spirit of the HUBZone program and always donate to the local community, [and] especially target the areas that are hit hardest by unemployment and various things like that,” Lillard said.
