Election Day Fair Weather

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Extra clouds overnight kept temperatures from getting too cold. After a chilly start to Election Day, expect a pleasant and sunny afternoon. Temperatures about average for early November. The wind will also relax and turn more to a west and then southerly directed in the coming days.
Expect mild days and chilly nights for the rest of the week. A slow warming trend through the weekend.
No significant weather makers in the extended forecast. Dry weather looks to be in the cards through next Monday!
Election Day, Tuesday: Mostly sunny and seasonable this afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Tuesday overnight: Clear, calm and chilly. Lows mid to upper 30s.
Wednesday: Sunshiny and pleasant in the afternoon. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows lower 40s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s. Lows mid 40s.
Friday: Partly sunny and mild. Highs lower 70s. Lows mid 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows lower 50s.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows mid 50s.
Monday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 70s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.