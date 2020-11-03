Election Day Fair Weather

Mild Days and Chilly Nights Ahead

By Josh Fitzpatrick | November 3, 2020 at 3:34 AM EST - Updated November 3 at 3:34 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Extra clouds overnight kept temperatures from getting too cold. After a chilly start to Election Day, expect a pleasant and sunny afternoon. Temperatures about average for early November. The wind will also relax and turn more to a west and then southerly directed in the coming days.

Expect mild days and chilly nights for the rest of the week. A slow warming trend through the weekend.

No significant weather makers in the extended forecast. Dry weather looks to be in the cards through next Monday!

Election Day, Tuesday: Mostly sunny and seasonable this afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday overnight: Clear, calm and chilly. Lows mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday: Sunshiny and pleasant in the afternoon. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows lower 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Friday: Partly sunny and mild. Highs lower 70s. Lows mid 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows lower 50s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows mid 50s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 70s.

