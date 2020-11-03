Department of Elections: No signs of voter intimidation, few issues at the polls

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As Virginians head to the polls today and absentee votes are processed, the state department of elections says the process is working. The Virginia Department of Elections Commissioner says it will be a unique night and unique week.
During an 11 am briefing, Commissioner Christopher Piper said they have had no reports of voter intimidation at polls across the state. However, there have been some hiccups this morning at various polling precincts including technical issues with machines. But, Piper says things are now running smoothly.
“We’ve seen just an incredible number of votes cast here in Virginia already. I think it’s going to make for a smoother day today,” said Piper. “And in Virginia we are in a position where we’ve been pre-processing absentee ballot by mail but that’s not the case around the county. I think everybody should be prepared for a little bit longer night.”
Piper said the state still has an estimated 300,000 mail-in ballots that still need to be pre-processed. The commissioner says this is the same place they were in four years ago.
Approximately 2.7 million Virginians have so far cast their ballot with nearly 1.8 million of those ballots were cast in-person, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
“This was obviously the first year Virginians didn’t need an excuse to cast an absentee ballot, so we anticipated higher numbers, but the enthusiasm Virginians showed for casting early ballots is unprecedented,” Chris Piper of the Virginia Department of Elections said.
At 4 pm, we expect details on where we stand overall plus additional information about how the vote count will go once polls close.
We will have another briefing at 9 pm.
