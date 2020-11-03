Charlottesville voters react to voting experience

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Voting lines could be seen wrapping around Clark Elementary School early Tuesday, November 3, with some waiting over an hour to cast their ballots.
“I’m hoping and expecting to wake up tomorrow with a new president," Carla Shelton said. "Our county is for everybody, all nationalities. This world has been divided and it’s no good.”
“I felt something that I didn’t expect to feel," Stevie Jay said. "It was kind of like, ‘wow.' At the end I felt like I did something. I’m not just looking at the TV going, ‘can you believe this,’ or hearing the news. I was just, ‘I’m part of it.’”
Crowds were steady throughout Election Day at the Tonsler Park Community Center, too.
