Latest Charlottesville and Albemarle County voter turnout

Albemarle County notes that these numbers do not reflect absentee votes. In a release the county stated: “In 2016, 9.1% of registered voters cast absentee ballots. So far in 2020, 50.7% of registered voters have cast ballots by mail, by drop box, or by in-person early voting. Absentee ballots by mail and drop box will continue to be collected. Any ballot with a postmark through November 3 that is received by Friday, November 6 at noon will be counted.”