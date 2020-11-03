Latest Charlottesville and Albemarle County voter turnout

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Folks in Charlottesville and Albemarle County are heading to the polls for Election Day.
Albemarle County reported 7,620 votes had been cast as of 9 a.m. Tuesday, November 3. According to officials, this is 9.3% of total registered voters in the county.
In the 2016 presidential election in 2016, voter turnout at 9 a.m. for Albemarle County was 20.96% of voters.
Albemarle County notes that these numbers do not reflect absentee votes. In a release the county stated: “In 2016, 9.1% of registered voters cast absentee ballots. So far in 2020, 50.7% of registered voters have cast ballots by mail, by drop box, or by in-person early voting. Absentee ballots by mail and drop box will continue to be collected. Any ballot with a postmark through November 3 that is received by Friday, November 6 at noon will be counted.”
As of 1 p.m., Charlottesville reported 4,347 people had cast their votes. This is 13.1% of the total registered voters in the city.
Tuesday’s results for local offices are unofficial until certified by local electoral boards, usually within six days of the election, followed by certification by the State Board of Elections.
Editor’s Note: We will update this article throughout the day.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.