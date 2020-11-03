Albemarle County Police investigate pedestrian-involved accident

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Police are investigating a pedestrian-involved accident on Route 29 and Twentyninth Place.
Police say at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, they responded to a call for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Route 29 and Twentyninth Place.
Police say vehicle traveling northbound on Route 29 struck a person as they attempted to cross from the west side of 29 to the east side.
The pedestrian was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center. There is no word on their condition at this time.
The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation.
Route 29 was closed for about an hour due to the accident, the road reopened at approximately 6:20 p.m.
Police say no further information will be released at this time.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.