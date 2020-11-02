VSP investigating fatal crash in Culpeper County

VSP says the crash happened along Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) at Route 621 (Jeffersonton Road/Colvin Road) around 11:30 a.m. Friday, October 30. A 2007 Honda Civic had stopped at a stop sign on Rt. 621, proceeded across Rt. 229, and then collided with a southbound 2016 Peterbilt tractor-trailer. The impact of the crash caused the Honda and the tractor-trailer to run off the side of the roadway. The tractor-trailer, which was hauling 26 tons of roadway salt, overturned.