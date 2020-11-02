Virginia politicos explore possible outcomes of 2020 election

Democrats currently control the House of Representatives (235-199), while Republicans hold the most seats in the Senate (53-45, and two Independents). All 435 House seats are up for grabs on Election Day. Thirty-five out of 100 Senate seats are up for election. Pundits believe the Democrats' odds of winning the Senate have improved in recent weeks. The party needs to pick up four seats for a majority, or three if Biden wins.