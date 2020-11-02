NCAA-mandated day off for elections: ‘Let our voices be heard’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team will not be on the practice field on Tuesday.
They’re not allowed.
This is the first year the NCAA has mandated a day off for All Division One student-athletes, so they can vote.
UVA junior quarterback Keytaon Thompson says, “I think it’s important for the NCAA to realize, and recognize, and give us this day off to vote, and let our voices be heard.”
“It’s a great gesture," says sophomore defensive tackle Jowon Briggs. "It definitely shows that the NCAA is putting emphasis on something very important, in this day and age.”
Briggs is voting in his first presidential election, and says he voted by absentee ballot.
“With everything going on, and with me being someone who just turned old enough to really make an impact in that way," says Briggs, "it’s really been important for me to read up on things, and delve deeper into how politics actually work, so I can pick and choose where I want to throw my ballot, to say.”
The Virginia Athletic Department released its latest COVID-19 numbers on Monday.
Out of 1,038 tests administered over the last seven days, two came back positive, and they were both staff members, not student-athletes.
The Cavaliers have had 91-total positives, out of more than 10,000 tests, since testing began in July.
