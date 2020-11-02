Kihei Clark on Cousy Award watchlist

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The still-reigning national champion Virginia men’s basketball team is a little more than three weeks away from the start of the 2020 season.
The Cavaliers will tip-off in a tournament in Connecticut on November 25th.
Kihei Clark received some national recognition on Monday, as the junior is on the preseason watch list for the Bob Cousy Award, which is presented to the best point guard in college basketball.
Clark is one of just 20 players on the list, and he’s been honored for the second year in a row.
The 5-foot-9 guard earned Third Team All-ACC honors last season, after averaging 10.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game.
He also finished first in the league in minutes played, at 37.1 per contest.
