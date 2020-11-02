Gordonsville bed and breakfast closes

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Gordonsville is saying goodbye to another bed and breakfast in the area.
Uphill House Bed and Breakfast closed its doors Thursday, October 29, after six years of housing visitors in the Gordonsville area, giving people a place to stay and offering recommendations to some of the best wineries in town.
Owner Scott Darling is grateful for his time in the area and for the lessons learned along the way.
“We’ve enjoyed it. We’ve loved being part of the community. Gordonsville is a wonderful town, so we will definitely miss the local area,” Darling said.
The residence on Buzzard Hollow Road was recently sold as a house and not as another bed and breakfast.
