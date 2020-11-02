Election Day Weather Is A Winner

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Freeze Warning for most all of Central Virginia late tonight through 9 AM Tuesday. Temperatures overnight will fall into the low to mid 30s and still breezy at times. High pressure building closer to the region will make for a nice and seasonably cool, Election Day Tuesday. Sunny with daytime highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. As high pressure moves along and off the coast, we will enjoy a continued pleasant stretch of weather the rest of the week and into the weekend with mild days and chilly nights. Get out and enjoy the weather.