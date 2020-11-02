Election Day Weather Is A Winner

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Freeze Warning for most all of Central Virginia late tonight through 9 AM Tuesday. Temperatures overnight will fall into the low to mid 30s and still breezy at times. High pressure building closer to the region will make for a nice and seasonably cool, Election Day Tuesday. Sunny with daytime highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. As high pressure moves along and off the coast, we will enjoy a continued pleasant stretch of weather the rest of the week and into the weekend with mild days and chilly nights. Get out and enjoy the weather.
Tonight: Clear and cold. A brisk breeze continues. Lows low to mid 30s. Freeze Warning Central Virginia.
Tuesday - Election Day: Sunshine and seasonably cool. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows 30s.
Wednesday: More sunshine, pleasant. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows around 40.
Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. Highs upper 60s to around 70.. Lows low to mid 40s.
Friday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs either side of 70. Lows low to mid 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs lows 70s. Lows upper 40s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs low 70s. Lows upper 40s.
Monday: Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.