CPD continues Winter Wool campaign tradition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It is time once again for the Charlottesville Police Department’s Winter Wool campaign.
Officers started growing their beards Sunday, November 1, as they again aim to donate proceeds to Toy Lift Charities. Personnel who want to support those efforts can also opt to paint their fingernails or wear non-traditional socks. Officers pay $100 to participate in the campaign, which is the estimated cost of shaving and grooming for those months they do not shave.
To increase fundraising capacity this year, the department asking for the community’s assistance. CPD’s goal is to raise $10,000 by December 15.
“The greater mission of this campaign is to engage with our community and show that we can support those who may be underserved or underprivileged within this community, or ones who might fall through the cracks because we want to share that we can be a better reflection of the community that we serve here in Charlottesville,” CPD Public Information Officer Tyler Hawn said.
The Charlottesville Police Department is providing its officers an extra month of “beard time,” if they are able to find a community member or business to match their fund-raising efforts. If you would like to donate you can call 434-970-3280 or go to https://toylift.org/new-site/cpd/
