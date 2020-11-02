Charlottesville project works to map historic inequities in city, Albemarle County

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - At Monday’s virtual meeting, Charlottesville City Council prepared for future plans by looking at the city’s past when it received updates on two historical projects.
The first involves looking at about 300,000 pages of property records to see how many racist covenants there were, and what the area can learn from it today.
“There are thousands of these racist restrictions that say that no one shall own or occupy this home other than people of Caucasian race,” said Jordy Yager, who leads the Mapping Cville project with the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center.
From about 1888 to 1968, both the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle County were growing. But, these covenants furthered inequities in infrastructure.
Yager says the group is about 80 percent of the way through the city property records, and there have been a total of 2,021 racist covenants. An image of the map displayed on the project’s website has quite a few red spots, indicating areas where these covenants were found, but even the map only displays “about the first 350 of those."
An architecture class at the University of Virginia is also helping map investment, or neglect, in neighborhoods - things like which areas get paved streets or water lines.
“With the racial covenants, we have the ability to say ‘okay well white people are living here, Black people are living here, and here is where infrastructure is being invested or being denied,” Yager said.
He hopes it will also help guide decisions on present policy proposals.
“The access to wealth and capital is being restricted, at the same time, I think that’s something significant that we should know in order to make better-informed decisions going forward.”
At Monday’s meeting, the Council was also told at least 43 unmarked and unrecorded graves are underground at Pen Park Cemetary, likely belonging to enslaved individuals.
Recommendations for the Council on that include working on how to memorialize the site, but not identification through DNA testing because that would be invasive and possibly inconclusive.
