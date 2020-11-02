Charles Snowden named ACC Linebacker of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charles Snowden has been named the ACC Linebacker of the Week.
The Cavaliers' senior filled up the stat sheet in the victory against North Carolina on Saturday night.
Snowden had ten tackles, including four tackles for a loss.
He also forced a fumble, and recorded four sacks.
Only eleven players in the ACC have had that many over the last two decades.
The last Virginia player to hit the mark was Jamie Sharper in 1996.
The weekly award is Snowden’s first of the season, and the third of his career.
