CAAR releases 2020 third quarter market report

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Area Association of Realtors (CAAR) reports third quarter sales have bounced back from a sluggish spring.
According to CAAR, there was a 10% increase in sales from a year ago and that it continues to be a sellers' market. The region’s third quarter median sales price was $326,900, up 7% from last year.
The inventory of homes for sale in the CAAR market remains low and continues to shrink. There were 925 active listings at the end of the third quarter, down 47% from a year ago.
“I mean, there’s still demand. The biggest thing is, you know, how high can you push prices. Eventually you get to the point where you know people can’t afford the higher prices. So the market tends to regulate itself,” CAAR President Tom Woolfolk said.
CAAR says mortgage rates remain at historically low levels, and that those rates will likely remain low well into 2021. More information can be found at caar.com
