Blustery Winds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A colder wind has blown into town today! A Wind Advisory continues for the Blue Ridge Mountains through 2 PM. Winds will gust up to 50 mph over the higher elevations. About 30 mph over the lowlands over central Virginia and the central Shenandoah Valley.
The gusty northwest wind will keep temperatures below average through Tuesday morning.
Sunshine and seasonable for Election Day, Tuesday. The wind will also be lighter.
Expect mild days and chilly nights mid and late week. Our weather pattern looks quiet and dry through at least the weekend!
Monday: Mostly sunny with a blustery northwest wind. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Monday overnight: Mainly clear and cold. A brisk breeze continues. Lows mid to upper 30s to 40 degrees.
Tuesday: Sunshine and seasonable. Highs lower 60s. Lows upper 30s.
Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly sunny. Mild during the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows in the chilly and seasonable low to mid 40s.
Friday, Saturday, Sunday: Mostly sunny. Milder in the afternoon. Highs lower 70s. Lows in the cool 40s to 50 degrees Saturday night.
The next best chance of rain looks to hold off until later on next week.
