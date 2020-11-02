Annual “Blessing of the Hounds” event cancelled for 2020

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Due to the pandemic, the Grace Episcopal Church and the Keswick Hunt Club announced the cancellation of this year’s “Blessing of the Hounds”.
This is the first time in 91 years that the event has been cancelled. Grace Church as held the Blessing of the Hounds on Thanksgiving morning every year since 1929.
The purpose of the event is to bless hounds, fox hunters, horses and foxes.
Those we spoke to at Grace Church say the rise in local cases of COVID-19 is what led to their decision to cancel this year’s event, which usually draws over 1,000 attendees.
“I think people are gonna be disappointed like they have with many things in 2020,” Alison Walden, the chair of Grace Episcopal’s Blessing of the Hounds, said. “But I think we’re pretty optimistic. We’re hoping that we’ll pull out of this. Everyone is. I speak for myself in that sense. But we hope to be holding it again at some later point publicly.”
The church instead plans to release a video blessing for the public. That video will be available Thanksgiving Day on the church’s website at gracekeswick.org.
