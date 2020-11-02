Albemarle County election officials detail polling place changes, pandemic safety measures

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Final set-up is underway at polling places across central Virginia, where preparations for an election unlike any other are finally coming together. Polling places will look very different when you cast your ballot on Election Day, from extra distancing, PPE, and sanitizer, to new COVID compliance officers.
While much of the equipment heading to the polls stays the same, there are a few new additions thanks to COVID-19.
“What is standard and has always gone out, for the last many years, are the electronic poll books, and the ballots, and the chiefs pick them up. The voting machines themselves go out in security cages," Albemarle County Registrar Jake Washburne said. “The main new thing is just a ton of PPE.”
Another new addition: Compliance officers responsible for extra sanitation measures.
“Making sure that the one time use pens get disinfected once they’ve been used by one voter," Washburn said. "Also, trying to make sure that the the marking booths where people put their ballots down and mark them will be disinfected once every 15 minutes.”
Jim Heilman, Secretary of the Albemarle County Board of Elections, says they were concerned earlier this year that they wouldn’t have enough people to staff the election.
“Four months ago we were sweating bullets,” Heilman said. "About 50% of all of our elected officials are 70 years of age or older. Sure enough, many of them want to sit this one out.”
The community stepped up to fill the gap.
“People started coming out of the woodwork to volunteer,” Heilman explained. "We ended up with a lot more election volunteers even than we need.”
With all the preparation, and figuring out how to making existing polling places both COVID regulation-friendly and efficient, massive turnout for early voting could make things even smoother.
“Because we’ve had such high numbers of early voters, we’re not expecting humongous crowds,” Washburne said.
The Board of Elections says they are predicting the best time to vote to avoid potential lines, even with what should be reduced crowds, should be between 10 a.m. and noon.
