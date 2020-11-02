ACPD: three arrests made after slow-speed chase

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County police have arrested and charged three people after a slow-speed chase Monday.
Officers say they recovered stolen merchandise and drug paraphernalia, but no word on charges for that.
Police say Hunter Brown, of Charlottesville, ran several stop lights during the chase. He’s charged with eluding law enforcement, reckless driving and other traffic offenses.
They say Brown crossed into Charlottesville during the pursuit and let two people out of the car, who were then picked up by Charlottesville police.
Kristina Napier, of Charlottesville, is accused of assault on law enforcement and obstructing an officer, and Roger Price, of Staunton, was arrested for probation violations and content of court.
County of Albemarle Police Department Release November 2, 2020
Three Individuals Arrested After Slow-Speed Vehicle Pursuit
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - On Monday, November 1, 2020, officers of the Albemarle County Police Department (ACPD) attempted to stop a Ford Focus for defective equipment. The driver failed to stop and a slow-speed pursuit ensued.
During the pursuit, the driver ran through several red traffic signals and continued into the City of Charlottesville. After entering the city limits, the driver stopped to let two passengers out of the vehicle who were subsequently apprehended by Charlottesville Police Department (CPD) officers. The driver continued driving, eventually stopping on Valley Road where he was taken into custody by ACPD without incident.
The driver, Hunter L. Brown of Charlottesville, has been charged with the following:
- 46.2-817(B) - Disregard or Elude Law Enforcement Command
- 46.2-300 - Drive Without License
- 46.2-1003 - Defective Equipment
- 46.2-852 - Reckless Driving; General Rule
Kristina C. Napier of Charlottesville has been charged with the following:
- 18.2-460 - Obstruct Police and Animal Control Officer, etc.
- 18.2-57(C) - Assault on Law Enforcement
Roger T. Price of Staunton was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants including:
- 19.2-306 - Probation: Violation on Felony Offense (2)
- 18.2-456 - Contempt of Court: W/O Jury
ACPD officers recovered stolen merchandise from local retail stores and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia during the arrest.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the ACPD at 434-296-5807, or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or CrimeStoppers@albemarle.org.
