No. 10 UVA women’s soccer wins 5-3 at Syracuse in regular season finale

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Five different players scored for the 'Hoos, and the Virginia women’s soccer team won 5-3 at Syracuse in its regular season finale on Sunday.
Alexa Spaanstra and Anna Sumpter gave UVA the early lead with goals in the 9th and 11th minute, respectively.
After SU got on the board, Diana Ordonez scored to push the lead back to two.
The Orange closed the game to 3-2 at halftime with a header on a corner kick.
Rebecca Jarrett extended the lead in the 2nd half, and freshman Lia Godfrey scored off an indirect kick in the 61st minute.
Syracuse scored the final goal of the match on a penalty kick in the 90th minute.
Virginia (7-2-1, 5-2-1 ACC) will be back in action in the ACC Tournament, which begins November 10th in Cary, North Carolina.
