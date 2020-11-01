No interceptions, No Incompletions: Hooker perfect in Hokies’ 42-35 win at Louisville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Tech went on the road to beat Louisville 42-35 on Saturday.
Quarterback Hendon Hooker ran for 68 yards and three touchdowns.
He only attempted ten passes, but completed all ten for 183 yards.
The junior also had zero interceptions, after tossing three in the loss at Wake Forest last week.
“He certainly was efficient, and played well," says head coach Justin Fuente. "Just operated on a much quicker basis, I felt like. The tempo and the pace of his operation, and his play, was sharp, and on point, and it was a really good response for him.”
Virginia Tech will host Liberty next Saturday.
The undefeated Flames (6-0) are ranked for the first time in program history, as they check in at #25 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.