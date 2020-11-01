Morning showers will give way to a windy, cold evening and night

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front will pass through the area Sunday bringing rain showers, windy conditions, and a bitter cold night.
A Wind Advisory is in effect for the ridges of the Potomac Highlands as well as the northern and central Virginia Blue Ridge Mountains through this afternoon through tonight with wind gusting up to 22 mph in some areas. Elsewhere, there is the potential for scattered wind damage late today into tonight behind a strong cold front.
Otherwise, expect hit or miss showers mainly before 1pm. Patchy fog between 10am and 1pm. Highs in the low 60s. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100% as a strong cold front moves across the region. This front will kick up the winds and bring even colder air Sunday night into Monday.
Daylight Savings ended at 2am, so you may have gotten an extra hour of sleep last night. If you wake up this morning and notice the time isn’t matching up, make sure you set your clocks back one hour as we “fall back.”
Windy and chilly Monday with highs in the 40s to near 50. A hard freeze is expected by Monday night into Tuesday morning. Sunny and cool for Election Day 2020, Tuesday. Most of next week is looking dry and temperatures edging up each day by the mid week.
Sunday: Showers and patchy fog, mainly before 1pm. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100% Highs in the low 60s.
Sunday night: Clearing, windy and sharply colder. Lows low to mid 30s.
Monday: Windy, Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows lower 30s.
Tuesday, Election Day: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Lows in the 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows mid 30s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s.Lows upper 30s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s.
Saturday: Sunny, high near 70.
