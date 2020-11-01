Morning showers will give way to a windy, cold evening and night

Otherwise, expect hit or miss showers mainly before 1pm. Patchy fog between 10am and 1pm. Highs in the low 60s. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100% as a strong cold front moves across the region. This front will kick up the winds and bring even colder air Sunday night into Monday.