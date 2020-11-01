L.E.A.P. installing new HVAC systems for those in need through Dominion Energy grant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Local Energy Alliance Program (L.E.A.P.) will be installing new heating and cooling systems in lower income homes in the greater Charlottesville area.
L.E.A.P. will be installing HVAC systems, for free, through Dominion Energy’s EnergyShare grant. About 40 mobile homes in the area will receive a new HVAC unit, free of charge, and other facilities will either receive new units or repairs at no cost. All the units are projected to be replaced before the winter.
L.E.A.P. says the new units will help reduce costs and remove any health risks older units may pose.
“In many of these cases there are many health and safety impacts associated with this like air quality and other things," L.E.A.P. Executive Director Chris Meyer said. “Also, because they’re inefficient and old, they also use a lot more energy which can also cause their energy bills to be higher.”
The project could decrease energy use in the home by almost 50%.
