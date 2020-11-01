Cameron Webb holds virtual ‘Souls To The Polls’ event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With election day just two days away, Cameron Webb is making his final push to urge Virginia’s Fifth Congressional District to get out and vote.
Webb held a virtual “souls to the polls” events with faith leaders from all around the fifth district. The discussion was focused around the history, legacy and importance of African American voters in elections similar to this one.
“I feel like God has put the answer in front of us, who is Dr. Webb, but we have to work with him,” Pastor Virginia Agee said.
Many of the participants quoted scripture from the Bible in support of Cameron Webb.
