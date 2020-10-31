Senator Mark Warner makes stops in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Senator Mark Warner is making his final push for re-election and is making stops all around the commonwealth.
Warner made a stop on October 31, at IX Art Park in Charlottesville. He’s urging all Virginians to get out in vote in record numbers. Warner says no matter the outcome on Tuesday, he believes that the country is ready for this election to pass and return to normalcy.
“I think that just so many people are ready for this election to be over," Warner said. "Hopefully come Wednesday or Thursday, when all the votes are counted the whole country can just exhale.”
Before his stop at IX Art Park, Warner greeted Charlottesville voters at the City voter registration office. Senator Warner also said he believes this is the most important election of his lifetime.
