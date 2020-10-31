Our Lady of Peace treats kids and families at Halloween drive-thru

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our Lady of Peace Retirement Community hosted a Halloween trick-or-treat drive-thru today in its parking lot.
Residents and volunteers passed out candy and goodies to families that drove by using poles and baskets. Activities Director Cherie Allen says the event lets children still show off their costumes and have a somewhat normal Halloween, even if they can’t leave their car.
“It’s very important to just have something for the children, to keep things positive for the kids and to let them know that although we’re not able to do Halloween the way we normally do, go door to door," Allen explained. “Our Lady of Peace is still bringing that full for the children and the community to come through the drive-thru trick-or-treat.”
Safety was a priority for the trick-or-treaters and the people living at Our Lady of Peace. Volunteers passed out hand sanitizer for families to use too.
