Charlottesville Police Department holds Charlottesville Night Out

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department (CPD) found a way to keep the community engaged on Halloween despite the pandemic.
Charlottesville’s Night Out was held October 31, at Charlottesville High School. Families and members of the community were able to drive through the parking lot and get candy and other goodies from different Charlottesville based organizations and non-profits.
“This is our way of showing people that we care about our community and we hear what they expect of us and we’re trying to deliver upon that promise our community in every way that we can,” CPD Public Information Officer Tyler Hawn said.
Hawn says the turn out was better than the department had hoped for.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.