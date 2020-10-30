Yancey Community Center hosts drive thru pumpkin glow in the dark display

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Yancey Community Center Friday evening hosted its very first drive thru “Pumpkin Glow in the Dark Display”.
The former elementary school parking lot was decked out in spooky décor, including a new community garden.
One young gardener told us she was happy to see people come out, and loves this time of year.
“I love all the jack-o-lanterns and all the lights, and all the Halloween decorations at home,” Charli Saunders said.
Yancey Community Center is also planning to have events for the upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.