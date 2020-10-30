Western Albemarle High School senior brings costumes to kids in need for fourth year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Despite the pandemic, one Western Albemarle High School (WAHS) senior is continuing her own annual Halloween tradition: making sure children in need have costumes of their own to wear.
Cville Costumes4Kids began four years ago when Liliah Barber was a freshman at WAHS. Over the years, Barber ballparks that she’s given away roughly 800 costumes through standalone events and partnerships with schools around central Virginia. This year, COVID-19 has cut down on those events, but Barber says that does not change how happy kids, and parents, are to receive a costume when they might not have had one.
“Actually getting to see the look on the parents faces when I tell them ‘No, it’s free, you don’t have to worry about this. It’s just for your kid,' is the greatest moment,'" Barber explained. “The parents are old enough to understand that they would not have been able to do this otherwise.”
Despite the pandemic cutting down the number of events she was able to hold, Barber estimates that she has still given away more than a hundred costumes.
