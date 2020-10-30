Western Albemarle High School senior brings costumes to kids in need for fourth year

Cville Costumes4Kids began four years ago when Liliah Barber was a freshman at WAHS. Over the years, Barber ballparks that she’s given away roughly 800 costumes through standalone events and partnerships with schools around central Virginia. This year, COVID-19 has cut down on those events, but Barber says that does not change how happy kids, and parents, are to receive a costume when they might not have had one.