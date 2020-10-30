VDH: 179,639 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 3,643 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 179,639 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Friday, October 30.
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,456.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,643, 7 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 2,811,824, an increase of 27,939 since yesterday.
6.4% current 7-day positivity rate total.
The total number of hospitalizations is 12,511, 57 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 701, Bath County = 25, Buena Vista = 124, Harrisonburg = 3,113, Highland County = 10, Lexington = 246, Rockbridge County = 153, Rockingham County = 1,777, Staunton = 404, Waynesboro = 400.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 1,393, Fauquier County = 1,114, Madison County = 133, Orange County = 419, Rappahannock County = 70.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,606, Charlottesville = 1,615, Fluvanna County = 433, Greene County = 294, Louisa County = 410, Nelson County = 140.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
Albemarle County:
Monroe Health & Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville:
Rosewood Village = 26 cases and 0 deaths
Louisa County:
Louisa Health & Rehabilitation Center = 30 cases and * deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Previous Updates:
Thursday, October 29 - 178,183 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,429.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,636, 20 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 2,783,885, an increase of 22,404 since yesterday.
6.1% current 7-day positivity rate total.
The total number of hospitalizations is 12,454, 70 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 687, Bath County = 24, Buena Vista = 121, Harrisonburg = 3,050, Highland County = 10, Lexington = 239, Rockbridge County = 153, Rockingham County = 1,769, Staunton = 402, Waynesboro = 399.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 1,390, Fauquier County = 1,110, Madison County = 133, Orange County = 412, Rappahannock County = 72.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,593, Charlottesville = 1,607, Fluvanna County = 430, Greene County = 293, Louisa County = 404, Nelson County = 140.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
Albemarle County:
Monroe Health & Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville:
Rosewood Village = 26 cases and 0 deaths
Louisa County:
Louisa Health & Rehabilitation Center = 29 cases and * deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Wednesday, October 28 - 176,754 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,345.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,616, 16 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 2,761,481, an increase of 21,363 since yesterday.
6.0% current 7-day positivity rate total.
The total number of hospitalizations is 12,384, 64 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 679, Bath County = 24, Buena Vista = 121, Harrisonburg = 3,040, Highland County = 10, Lexington = 238, Rockbridge County = 153, Rockingham County = 1,764, Staunton = 395, Waynesboro = 397.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 1,381, Fauquier County = 1,093, Madison County = 130, Orange County = 406, Rappahannock County = 70.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,585, Charlottesville = 1,597, Fluvanna County = 428, Greene County = 293, Louisa County = 398, Nelson County = 137.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
Albemarle County:
Monroe Health & Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville:
Rosewood Village = 26 cases and 0 deaths
Louisa County:
Louisa Health & Rehabilitation Center = 29 cases and * deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Tuesday, October 27 - 175,409 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,134.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,600, 19 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 2,740,118, an increase of 19,922 since yesterday.
5.8% current 7-day positivity rate total.
The total number of hospitalizations is 12,320, 60 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 664, Bath County = 24, Buena Vista = 121, Harrisonburg = 3,032, Highland County = 10, Lexington = 234, Rockbridge County = 152, Rockingham County = 1,753, Staunton = 390, Waynesboro = 388.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 1,373, Fauquier County = 1,087, Madison County = 131, Orange County = 400, Rappahannock County = 69.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,570, Charlottesville = 1,588, Fluvanna County = 426, Greene County = 292, Louisa County = 395, Nelson County = 136.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
Albemarle County:
Monroe Health & Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Charlottesville:
Rosewood Village = 26 cases and 0 deaths
Louisa County:
Louisa Health & Rehabilitation Center = 29 cases and * deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Monday, October 26
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 904.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,581, 2 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 2,720,196, an increase of 16,313 since yesterday.
5.8% current 7-day positivity rate total.
The total number of hospitalizations is 12,260, 27 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 659, Bath County = 24, Buena Vista = 121, Harrisonburg = 3,002, Highland County = 10, Lexington = 233, Rockbridge County = 151, Rockingham County = 1,742, Staunton = 383, Waynesboro = 385.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 1,374, Fauquier County = 1,084, Madison County = 130, Orange County = 402, Rappahannock County = 69.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,564, Charlottesville = 1,581, Fluvanna County = 425, Greene County = 291, Louisa County = 393, Nelson County = 136.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
Albemarle County:
Monroe Health & Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Louisa County:
Louisa Health & Rehabilitation Center = 30 cases and * deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Sunday, October 25 - 173,371 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 999.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,579, 1 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 2,703,883, an increase of 22,580 since yesterday.
5.8% current 7-day positivity rate total.
The total number of hospitalizations is 12,233, 35 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 654, Bath County = 24, Buena Vista = 121, Harrisonburg = 2,988, Highland County = 10, Lexington = 226, Rockbridge County = 150, Rockingham County = 1,738, Staunton = 381, Waynesboro = 385.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 1,340, Fauquier County = 1,080, Madison County = 130, Orange County = 392, Rappahannock County = 69.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,562, Charlottesville = 1,573, Fluvanna County = 425, Greene County = 292, Louisa County = 388, Nelson County = 136.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
Albemarle County:
Monroe Health & Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Louisa County:
Louisa Health & Rehabilitation Center = 29 cases and * deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Saturday, October 24 - 172,372 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,088.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,578, 39 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 2,681,303, an increase of 18,407 since yesterday.
5.8% current 7-day positivity rate total.
The total number of hospitalizations is 12,198, 58 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 653, Bath County = 24, Buena Vista = 121, Harrisonburg = 2,985, Highland County = 10, Lexington = 223, Rockbridge County = 150, Rockingham County = 1,734, Staunton = 377, Waynesboro = 386.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 1,340, Fauquier County = 1,076, Madison County = 129, Orange County = 388, Rappahannock County = 69.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,545, Charlottesville = 1,564, Fluvanna County = 419, Greene County = 291, Louisa County = 385, Nelson County = 136.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
Albemarle County:
Monroe Health & Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Louisa County:
Louisa Health & Rehabilitation Center = 26 cases and * deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Friday, October 23 - 171,284 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,180.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,539, 15 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 2,662,896, an increase of 21,610 since yesterday.
5.7% current 7-day positivity rate total.
The total number of hospitalizations is 12,140, 67 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 647, Bath County = 24, Buena Vista = 121, Harrisonburg = 2,962, Highland County = 9, Lexington = 217, Rockbridge County = 150, Rockingham County = 1,721, Staunton = 371, Waynesboro = 385.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 1,338, Fauquier County = 1,073, Madison County = 128, Orange County = 385, Rappahannock County = 69.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,530, Charlottesville = 1,556, Fluvanna County = 416, Greene County = 280, Louisa County = 378, Nelson County = 136.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
Albemarle County:
Monroe Health & Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Louisa County:
Louisa Health & Rehabilitation Center = 26 cases and * deaths
* Counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.
Thursday, October 22 - 170,104 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,332.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,524, 9 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 2,641,286, an increase of 21,736 since yesterday.
5.7% current 7-day positivity rate total.
The total number of hospitalizations is 12,073, 63 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 638, Bath County = 23, Buena Vista = 121, Harrisonburg = 2,954, Highland County = 9, Lexington = 210, Rockbridge County = 148, Rockingham County = 1,709, Staunton = 367, Waynesboro = 378.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 1,335, Fauquier County = 1,066, Madison County = 125, Orange County = 379, Rappahannock County = 68.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,519, Charlottesville = 1,543, Fluvanna County = 415, Greene County = 279, Louisa County = 377, Nelson County = 135.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
Albemarle County:
Monroe Health & Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Louisa County:
Louisa Health & Rehabilitation Center = 26 cases and 0 deaths
Wednesday, October 21 - 168,772 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 168,772 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Wednesday, October 21.
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,018.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,515, 30 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 2,619,550, an increase of 21,425 since yesterday.
5.5% current 7-day positivity rate total.
The total number of hospitalizations is 12,010, 55 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 633, Bath County = 22, Buena Vista = 121, Harrisonburg = 2,945, Highland County = 9, Lexington = 210, Rockbridge County = 148, Rockingham County = 1,701, Staunton = 363, Waynesboro = 372.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 1,327, Fauquier County = 1,055, Madison County = 124, Orange County = 377, Rappahannock County = 68.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,501, Charlottesville = 1,536, Fluvanna County = 412, Greene County = 271, Louisa County = 377, Nelson County = 132.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
Albemarle County:
Monroe Health & Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Louisa County:
Louisa Health & Rehabilitation Center = 24 cases and 0 deaths
Tuesday, October 20 - 167,754 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 926.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,485, 28 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 2,598,125, an increase of 14,481 since yesterday.
5.4% current 7-day positivity rate total.
The total number of hospitalizations is 11,955, 73 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 622, Bath County = 22, Buena Vista = 121, Harrisonburg = 2,934, Highland County = 9, Lexington = 208, Rockbridge County = 147, Rockingham County = 1,699, Staunton = 360, Waynesboro = 367.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 1,321, Fauquier County = 1,049, Madison County = 123, Orange County = 376, Rappahannock County = 67.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,495, Charlottesville = 1,515, Fluvanna County = 410, Greene County = 269, Louisa County = 375, Nelson County = 126.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
Albemarle County:
Monroe Health & Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Louisa County:
Louisa Health & Rehabilitation Center = 24 cases and 0 deaths
Monday, October 19 - 166,828 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports a total of 166,828 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Monday, October 19.
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 690.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,457, 24 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 2,583,644, an increase of 34,274 since yesterday.
5.6% current 7-day positivity rate total.
The total number of hospitalizations is 11,882, 51 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 624, Bath County = 22, Buena Vista = 121, Harrisonburg = 2,931, Highland County = 9, Lexington = 205, Rockbridge County = 147, Rockingham County = 1,697, Staunton = 354, Waynesboro = 362.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 1,313, Fauquier County = 1,041, Madison County = 122, Orange County = 373, Rappahannock County = 66.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,486, Charlottesville = 1,511, Fluvanna County = 410, Greene County = 269, Louisa County = 373, Nelson County = 125.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
Albemarle County:
Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center = 16 cases and 0 deaths
Monroe Health & Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Louisa County:
Louisa Health & Rehabilitation Center = 24 cases and 0 deaths
Sunday, October 18 - 166,138 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports a total of 166,138 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Sunday, October 18.
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 900.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,422, 11 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 2,549,370, an increase of 22,311 since yesterday.
5.5% current 7-day positivity rate total.
The total number of hospitalizations is 11,831, 30 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 623, Bath County = 22, Buena Vista = 121, Harrisonburg = 2,919, Highland County = 9, Lexington = 205, Rockbridge County = 147, Rockingham County = 1,692, Staunton = 351, Waynesboro = 355.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 1,282, Fauquier County = 1,036, Madison County = 122, Orange County = 371, Rappahannock County = 65.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,482, Charlottesville = 1,505, Fluvanna County = 409, Greene County = 267, Louisa County = 370, Nelson County = 125.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
Albemarle County:
Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center = 14 cases and 0 deaths
Monroe Health & Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Louisa County:
Louisa Health & Rehabilitation Center = 24 cases and 0 deaths
Saturday, October 17 - 165,238 COVID-19 cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 165,238 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Saturday, October 17.
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,114.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,422 14 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 2,549,370, an increase of 21,145 since yesterday.
5.4% current 7-day positivity rate total.
The total number of hospitalizations is 11,831, 51 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 616, Bath County = 22, Buena Vista = 119, Harrisonburg = 2,907, Highland County = 9, Lexington = 203, Rockbridge County = 144, Rockingham County = 1,685, Staunton = 350, Waynesboro = 353.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 1,27, Fauquier County = 1,032, Madison County = 122, Orange County = 370, Rappahannock County = 65.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,476, Charlottesville = 1,503, Fluvanna County = 407, Greene County = 263, Louisa County = 368, Nelson County = 125.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center = 14 cases and 0 deaths
Monroe Health & Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Friday, October 16 - 164,124 COVID-19 Cases: The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 164,124 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Friday, October 16.
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,183.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,408, 20 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 2,528,225, an increase of 21,926 since yesterday.
5.2% current 7-day positivity rate total.
The total number of hospitalizations is 11,780, 76 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 607, Bath County = 21, Buena Vista = 119, Harrisonburg = 2,904, Highland County = 9, Lexington = 199, Rockbridge County = 143, Rockingham County = 1,672, Staunton = 347, Waynesboro = 352.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 1,266, Fauquier County = 1,026, Madison County = 122, Orange County = 367, Rappahannock County = 65.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,466, Charlottesville = 1,499, Fluvanna County = 405, Greene County = 261, Louisa County = 358, Nelson County = 125.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center = 14 cases and 0 deaths
Monroe Health & Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Thursday, October 15 - 162,941 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,331.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,388, 7 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 2,506,299, an increase of 24,178 since yesterday.
5.2% current 7-day positivity rate total.
The total number of hospitalizations is 11,704, 76 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 593, Bath County = 20, Buena Vista = 115, Harrisonburg = 2,882, Highland County = 9, Lexington = 189, Rockbridge County = 140, Rockingham County = 1,660, Staunton = 338, Waynesboro = 348.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 1,263, Fauquier County = 1,026, Madison County = 118, Orange County = 363, Rappahannock County = 66.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,452, Charlottesville = 1,481, Fluvanna County = 403, Greene County = 258, Louisa County = 356, Nelson County = 124.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center = 14 cases and 0 deaths
Monroe Health & Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Wednesday, October 14 - 161,610 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 805.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,381, 9 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 2,482,121, an increase of 13,406 since yesterday.
5.0% current 7-day positivity rate total.
The total number of hospitalizations is 11,628, 30 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 585, Bath County = 20, Buena Vista = 115, Harrisonburg = 2,876, Highland County = 9, Lexington = 185, Rockbridge County = 140, Rockingham County = 1,649, Staunton = 335, Waynesboro = 343.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 1,257, Fauquier County = 1,021, Madison County = 117, Orange County = 360, Rappahannock County = 65.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,447, Charlottesville = 1,472, Fluvanna County = 402, Greene County = 255, Louisa County = 351, Nelson County = 122.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center = 14 cases and 0 deaths
Monroe Health & Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Tuesday, October 13 - 160,805 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,235.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,372, 11 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 2,468,715, an increase of 21,657 since yesterday.
4.9% current 7-day positivity rate total.
The total number of hospitalizations is 11,598, 45 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 576, Bath County = 19, Buena Vista = 108, Harrisonburg = 2,864, Highland County = 9, Lexington = 178, Rockbridge County = 143, Rockingham County = 1,640, Staunton = 325, Waynesboro = 336.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 1,254, Fauquier County = 1,020, Madison County = 117, Orange County = 358, Rappahannock County = 66.
Thomas Jefferson Health Department: Albemarle County = 1,443, Charlottesville = 1,467, Fluvanna County = 400, Greene County = 255, Louisa County = 346, Nelson County = 119.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center = 14 cases and 0 deaths
Monroe Health & Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
The Thomas Jefferson Health District had tweeted out around 9 a.m. Tuesday, October 13, that it did not have internet service.
“This is a statewide VDH issue that the state is working to address. We apologize for the inconvenience,” TJHD said in a tweet. “Since TJHD and VDH are unable to connect to our networks, the #COVID19 data portals will not be updated today. Our #COVID19 hotline is also closed for the day. We will notify everyone when our services are back up and running!”
Monday, October 12 - 159,570 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 854.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,361, 3 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 2,447,058, an increase of 15,523 since yesterday.
5.0% current 7-day positivity rate total.
The total number of hospitalizations is 11,553, 34 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 574, Bath County = 19, Buena Vista = 107, Harrisonburg = 2,847, Highland County = 9, Lexington = 173, Rockbridge County = 141, Rockingham County = 1,628, Staunton = 325, Waynesboro = 335.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,251, Fauquier County = 1,013, Madison County = 117, Orange County = 356, Rappahannock County = 66.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 1,437, Charlottesville = 1,466, Fluvanna County = 397, Greene County = 252, Louisa County = 342, Nelson County = 117.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress):
Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center = 14 cases and 0 deaths.
Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Sunday, October 11 - 158,716 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 811.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,358, 4 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 2,431,535, an increase of 41,141 since yesterday.
5.0% current 7-day positivity rate total.
The total number of hospitalizations is 11,519, 18 more than yesterday.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress):
Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center = 14 cases and 0 deaths.
Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 569, Bath County = 19, Buena Vista = 106, Harrisonburg = 2,829, Highland County = 8, Lexington = 173, Rockbridge County = 140, Rockingham County = 1,622, Staunton = 324, Waynesboro = 332.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,246, Fauquier County = 1,000, Madison County = 117, Orange County = 352, Rappahannock County = 66.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 1,430, Charlottesville = 1,461, Fluvanna County = 394, Greene County = 251, Louisa County = 331, Nelson County = 116.
Saturday, October 10 - 157,905 COVID-19 cases
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,256.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,354, 10 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 2,390,394, an increase of 20,278 since yesterday.
5.1% current 7-day positivity rate total.
The total number of hospitalizations is 11,501, 54 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 561, Bath County = 19, Buena Vista = 10, Harrisonburg = 2,820, Highland County = 8, Lexington = 171, Rockbridge County = 138, Rockingham County = 1,608, Staunton = 318, Waynesboro = 326.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,240, Fauquier County = 995, Madison County = 117, Orange County = 350, Rappahannock County = 66.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 1,426, Charlottesville = 1,453, Fluvanna County = 392, Greene County = 250, Louisa County = 325, Nelson County = 115.
Friday, October 9 - 156,649 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,114.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,344, 16 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 2,390,394, an increase of 44,154 since yesterday.
5.1% current 7-day positivity rate total.
The total number of hospitalizations is 11,447, 54 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 555, Bath County = 19, Buena Vista = 101, Harrisonburg = 2,808, Highland County = 8, Lexington = 161, Rockbridge County = 134, Rockingham County = 1,601, Staunton = 317, Waynesboro = 322.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,238, Fauquier County = 993, Madison County = 116, Orange County = 348, Rappahannock County = 66.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 1,417, Charlottesville = 1,438, Fluvanna County = 392, Greene County = 248, Louisa County = 322, Nelson County = 113.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress):
Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center = 14 cases and 0 deaths.
Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Thursday, October 8 - 155,535 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,844.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,328, 25 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 2,346,240, an increase of 20,557 since yesterday.
5.3% current 7-day positivity rate total.
The total number of hospitalizations is 11,393, 48 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 550, Bath County = 19, Buena Vista = 99, Harrisonburg = 2,784, Highland County = 8, Lexington = 148, Rockbridge County = 131, Rockingham County = 1,576, Staunton = 295, Waynesboro = 315.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,234 Fauquier County = 987, Madison County = 117, Orange County = 349, Rappahannock County = 67.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 1,409, Charlottesville = 1,421, Fluvanna County = 387, Greene County = 244, Louisa County = 319, Nelson County = 111.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress):
Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center = 14 cases and 0 deaths.
Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Wednesday, October 7 - 153,691 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 509.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,303, 12 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 2,325,683, an increase of 16,808 since yesterday.
5.3% current 7-day positivity rate total.
The total number of hospitalizations is 11,345, 29 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 540, Bath County = 18, Buena Vista = 94, Harrisonburg = 2,757, Highland County = 8, Lexington = 140, Rockbridge County = 129, Rockingham County = 1,566, Staunton = 292, Waynesboro = 302.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,229, Fauquier County = 978, Madison County = 115, Orange County = 346, Rappahannock County = 66.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 1,390, Charlottesville = 1,386, Fluvanna County = 386, Greene County = 241, Louisa County = 314, Nelson County = 110.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress):
Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center = 12 cases and 0 deaths.
Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Check out the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 Dashboard for more statistics:
Tuesday, October 6 - 153,182 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 625.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,291, 15 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 2,308,875, an increase of 14,481 since Monday.
5.3% current 7-day positivity rate total.
The total number of hospitalizations is 11,316, 57 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 535, Bath County = 16, Buena Vista = 92, Harrisonburg = 2,739, Highland County = 8, Lexington = 133, Rockbridge County = 126, Rockingham County = 1,558, Staunton = 291, Waynesboro = 295.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,228, Fauquier County = 976, Madison County = 114, Orange County = 345, Rappahannock County = 65.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 1,385, Charlottesville = 1,383, Fluvanna County = 385, Greene County = 241, Louisa County = 314, Nelson County = 110.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress):
Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center = 12 cases and 0 deaths.
Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Check out the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 Dashboard for more statistics:
Monday, October 5 - 152,557 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 687.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,276, 3 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 2,294,394, an increase of 26,987 since Saturday. VDH did not update testing numbers Sunday, Oct. 4.
The current 7-day positivity rate total is 5.2%
The total number of hospitalizations is 11,259, 38 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 534, Bath County = 15, Buena Vista = 90, Harrisonburg = 2,710, Highland County = 8, Lexington = 123, Rockbridge County = 126, Rockingham County = 1,548, Staunton = 285, Waynesboro = 295.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,226, Fauquier County = 973, Madison County = 114, Orange County = 347, Rappahannock County = 65.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 1,383, Charlottesville = 1,380, Fluvanna County = 384, Greene County = 239, Louisa County = 312, Nelson County = 110.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress):
Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center = 12 cases and 0 deaths.
Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Sunday, October 4 - 151,870 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,067.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,273, 3 more than yesterday.
The total number of hospitalizations is 11,221, 30 more than yesterday.
VDH did not provide updated information for number of total tests, nor the percent positive
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 525, Bath County = 15, Buena Vista = 90, Harrisonburg = 2,695, Highland County = 8, Lexington = 124, Rockbridge County = 123, Rockingham County = 1,525, Staunton = 281, Waynesboro = 289.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,223, Fauquier County = 964, Madison County = 113, Orange County = 343, Rappahannock County = 64.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 1,368, Charlottesville = 1,364, Fluvanna County = 384, Greene County = 232, Louisa County = 308, Nelson County = 110.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center = 12 cases and 0 deaths.
Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Saturday, October 3 - 150,803 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,116.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,270, 20 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 2,267,407, an increase of 20,484 since yesterday.
The current 7-day positivity rate is 5.0%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 11,191, 51 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 518, Bath County = 15, Buena Vista = 89, Harrisonburg = 2,688, Highland County = 8, Lexington = 118, Rockbridge County = 122, Rockingham County = 1,518, Staunton = 280, Waynesboro = 286.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,221, Fauquier County = 955, Madison County = 113, Orange County = 341, Rappahannock County = 64.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 1,351, Charlottesville = 1,341, Fluvanna County = 383, Greene County = 228, Louisa County = 303, Nelson County = 110.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center = 11 cases and 0 deaths.
Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Friday, October 2 - 149,687 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 966.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,250, 22 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 2,246,923, an increase of 21,293 since yesterday.
The current 7-day positivity rate is 4.9%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 11,140, 48 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 510, Bath County = 16, Buena Vista = 89, Harrisonburg = 2,676, Highland County = 7, Lexington = 114, Rockbridge County = 122, Rockingham County = 1,493, Staunton = 275, Waynesboro = 279.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,220, Fauquier County = 950, Madison County = 110, Orange County = 337, Rappahannock County = 64.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 1,337, Charlottesville = 1,298, Fluvanna County = 381, Greene County = 227, Louisa County = 298, Nelson County = 110.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center = 11 cases and 0 deaths.
Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Thursday, October 1 -148,721 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 450.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,228, 20 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 2,225,630, an increase of 25,506 since yesterday.
The current 7-day positivity rate is 4.8%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 11,092, 51 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 507, Bath County = 16, Buena Vista = 89, Harrisonburg = 2,670, Highland County = 7, Lexington = 107, Rockbridge County = 120, Rockingham County = 1,477, Staunton = 270, Waynesboro = 277.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,217, Fauquier County = 945, Madison County = 110, Orange County = 331, Rappahannock County = 64.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 1,321, Charlottesville = 1,274, Fluvanna County = 381, Greene County = 223, Louisa County = 296, Nelson County = 107.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center = 7 cases and 0 deaths.
Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Wednesday, September 30 - 148,271 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 755.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,208, 21 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 2,200,124, an increase of 11,028 since yesterday.
The current 7-day positivity rate is 4.8%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 11,041, 63 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 512, Bath County = 15, Buena Vista = 88, Harrisonburg = 2,667, Highland County = 7, Lexington = 106, Rockbridge County = 119, Rockingham County = 1,460, Staunton = 268, Waynesboro = 276.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,210, Fauquier County = 940, Madison County = 110, Orange County = 329, Rappahannock County = 64.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 1,306, Charlottesville = 1,246, Fluvanna County = 381, Greene County = 223, Louisa County = 294, Nelson County = 106.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center = 7 cases and 0 deaths.
Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Tuesday, September 29 - 147,516 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 923.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,187, 15 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 2,189,096, an increase of 12,832 since yesterday.
The current 7-day positivity rate is 4.9%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 10,978, 62 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 505, Bath County = 10, Buena Vista = 85, Harrisonburg = 2,652, Highland County = 7, Lexington = 101, Rockbridge County = 114, Rockingham County = 1,445, Staunton = 263, Waynesboro = 271.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,205, Fauquier County = 939, Madison County = 108, Orange County = 327, Rappahannock County = 63.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 1,283, Charlottesville = 1,233, Fluvanna County = 379, Greene County = 221, Louisa County = 293, Nelson County = 104.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center = 7 cases and 0 deaths.
Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Monday, September 28 - 146,593 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 449.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,172, 13 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 2,176,264, an increase of 25,368 since yesterday.
The current 7-day positivity rate is 5.0%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 10,916, 27 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 500, Bath County = 9, Buena Vista = 83, Harrisonburg = 2,636, Highland County = 7, Lexington = 86, Rockbridge County = 114, Rockingham County = 1,437, Staunton = 259, Waynesboro = 272.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,199, Fauquier County = 939, Madison County = 108, Orange County = 327, Rappahannock County = 63.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 1,274, Charlottesville = 1,222, Fluvanna County = 379, Greene County = 219, Louisa County = 291, Nelson County = 104.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center = 7 cases and 0 deaths.
Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Sunday, September 27 - 146,144 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 739.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,159, 15 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 2,150,896, an increase of 10,450 since yesterday.
The current 7-day positivity rate is 5.1%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 10,889 - 26 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 497, Bath County = 9, Buena Vista = 83, Harrisonburg = 2,631, Highland County = 7, Lexington = 85, Rockbridge County = 115, Rockingham County = 1,424, Staunton = 257, Waynesboro = 266.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,196, Fauquier County = 936, Madison County = 106, Orange County = 325, Rappahannock County = 63.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 1,255, Charlottesville = 1,216, Fluvanna County = 379, Greene County = 216, Louisa County = 290, Nelson County = 104.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center = 7 cases and 0 deaths.
Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Saturday, September 27 - 145,408 COVID-19 Cases
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 975.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,144, 8 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 2,140,446, an increase of 20,717 since yesterday.
The current 7-day positivity rate is 5.1%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 10,863 57 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 494, Bath County = 7, Buena Vista = 80, Harrisonburg = 2,608, Highland County = 7, Lexington = 77, Rockbridge County = 111, Rockingham County = 1,423, Staunton = 256, Waynesboro = 265.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,195, Fauquier County = 931, Madison County = 106, Orange County = 322, Rappahannock County = 63.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 1,253, Charlottesville = 1,186, Fluvanna County = 375, Greene County = 216, Louisa County = 289, Nelson County = 100.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center = 7 cases and 0 deaths.
Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Friday, September 25 - 144,433 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 941.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,136, 23 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 2,119,729, an increase of 21,409 since yesterday.
The current 7-day positivity rate is 5.3%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 10,806, 37 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 478, Bath County = 7, Buena Vista = 80, Harrisonburg = 2,578, Highland County = 7, Lexington = 73, Rockbridge County = 108, Rockingham County = 1,414, Staunton = 251, Waynesboro = 259.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,190, Fauquier County = 925, Madison County = 106, Orange County = 320, Rappahannock County = 64.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 1,233, Charlottesville = 1,144, Fluvanna County = 375, Greene County = 216, Louisa County = 287, Nelson County = 100.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center = 7 cases and 0 deaths.
Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.