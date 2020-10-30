UVA will host Michigan State in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball team currently has four games on the schedule for the upcoming season, as the match-ups in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge were officially announced on Friday.
The Cavaliers are going to host Michigan State on December 9th.
The 'Hoos and Spartans will be squaring off in the Challenge for the third time in the history of the event, but the first time since 2002.
The most recent matchups came in the postseason, with Michigan State defeating Virginia in the Sweet Sixteen in 2014, and the Second Round in 2015.
This year’s game will be a battle of brother-vs-brother, as UVA redshirt senior Sam Hauser’s brother Joey is a redshirt junior with the Spartans.
Virginia is scheduled to tip-off the season on November 25th against St. Peter’s in the Bubbleville Tournament in Connecticut.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.