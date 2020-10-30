Suspected gas leak interrupts early voting at Albemarle County Office Building

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A suspected gas leak interrupted early voting at the Fifth Street Albemarle County Office Building Friday morning.
All voters and election officials evacuated the building at around 10:45 a.m. Poll workers even moved equipment outside at one point so voting could continue.
After crews determined it was likely sewer gas from the heavy rains, indoor voting got underway again about 35 minutes later.
“Our facility and environmental services team is canvassing the building for what they expect is probably sewer gas related to the heavy rains that we’ve had over the past couple of days.” Emily Kilroy, the Albemarle County public information officer, said.
The last day to vote early is Saturday, October 31, as Election Day is next Tuesday, November 3.
