Richmond rescue crews get stuck in James River due to high water

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A water rescue call to police Friday night quickly turned into a rescue mission for the emergency responders on the James River near Brown’s Island.
Crews were called to an area of the water near Tredegar Street in the early evening for a report of a tipped canoe. However, when a boat went on the river to search for the canoe, it became trapped due to the high water.
When another boat went to rescue the first crew, they also got stuck on the water.
It remains unclear if responders were able to locate the canoe they were called to search for.
Officials say all first responders are safe, but they needed to leave both boats in the river until the water drops to a safer level.
NBC12 was live on the scene while crews were searching the water:
