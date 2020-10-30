New trail and park land opens at Ragged Mountain Natural Area

In September of this year, new trails opened providing the public opportunities to explore and enjoy the new property while following proper social distancing practices. 2 miles of new trails were recently constructed through a joint community effort. Members of various trail groups including the Rivanna Trails Foundation spent time scouting the property to identify proper trail alignments. The Center for Urban Habitats performed an ecosystem assessment of the property to identify areas for trail to avoid or to purposely showcase for environmental education and public enjoyment.