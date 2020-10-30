NBC29 adds True Crime Network

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -If crime and justice are up your alley, NBC29 is proud to announce a new network we are broadcasting.
The True Crime Network is now airing on channel 29.4 in central Virginia and channel 30.4 in the Shenandoah Valley.
Programming includes shows you may recognize, like “Dog, the Bounty Hunter" and “City Confidential," while new titles include “Cruise Ship Killers” and “Poisonous Liaisons”.
If you don’t see the channel in your line-up, re-scan your TV and it should come up.
