JMRL Crozet and Scottsville branches move into tier 3 of COVID-19 response

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson Madison Regional Library (JMRL) is adding appointment services to two more of its branches starting Monday.
The Crozet and Scottsville branches will move into tier 3 of the JMRL’s COVID-19 response and will offer limited in-person appointment services for up to 45 minutes.
The Crozet library will allow up to 5 people in at a time and the Scottsville library will allow one person per appointment block.
“Folks in the service area of Charlottesville, Albemarle, Green, Louisa, and Nelson need access to the resources that JMRL can offer physically. A lot of that has to do with Broadband access or access to the library’s hardware so it’s important to be able to connect people to resources, especially in a time when that’s really a need in our community.” JMRL Library Director David Plunkett said.
The libraries will require masks and visitors must follow social distancing rules.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.