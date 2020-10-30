Ghoulishly Cool Halloween. Time Change, Some Showers and Windy Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold and frosty start Saturday morning with widespread 30s. A ghoulishly cool Halloween with sunshine and highs in the low 50s. For Halloween activities Saturday night, temperatures falling through the chilly 40s. Don’t forget this weekend marks the end of daylight saving time. Set clocks back one hour, early Sunday morning - “fall back”. Also a great time to replace batteries in home smoke detectors. On Sunday, clouds increase with showers developing, especially by afternoon and evening, as a strong cold front moves across the region. This front will kick up the winds and bring even colder air Sunday night into Monday.
Windy and chilly Monday with highs in the 40s to near 50. A hard freeze is expected by Monday night into Tuesday morning. Sunny and cool for Election Day 2020, Tuesday. Most of next week is looking dry and temperatures edging up each day by the mid week.
Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Areas of frost. Lows widespread in the 30s.
Halloween, Saturday: Mostly sunny and ghoulishly cool. Highs lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Sunday: Clouds increase, showers develop, mainly by PM. Turning windy. Highs low 60s.
Sunday night: Clearing, windy and sharply colder. Lows low to mid 30s.
Monday: Windy, Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows lower 30s.
Election Day, Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Lows in the 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows mid 30s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s.Lows upper 30s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.