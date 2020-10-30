Ghoulishly Cool Halloween. Time Change, Some Showers and Windy Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold and frosty start Saturday morning with widespread 30s. A ghoulishly cool Halloween with sunshine and highs in the low 50s. For Halloween activities Saturday night, temperatures falling through the chilly 40s. Don’t forget this weekend marks the end of daylight saving time. Set clocks back one hour, early Sunday morning - “fall back”. Also a great time to replace batteries in home smoke detectors. On Sunday, clouds increase with showers developing, especially by afternoon and evening, as a strong cold front moves across the region. This front will kick up the winds and bring even colder air Sunday night into Monday.