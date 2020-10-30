Drive-thru suicide prevention event held in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Suicide rates in the United States have been increasing over the past two years. On October 30, the Region 10 Community Services Board hosted a drive through suicide prevention event, at the Region 10 building in Charlottesville, in hopes of bringing that statistic down.
People from Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, and Nelson counties were able to come by and pick up free tools and devices to help prevent suicide.
The event was hosted by the Lock and Talk campaign, the Suicide Prevention and Awareness Resource Council and the Community Mental Health and Wellness Coalition to educate the community about reducing suicides and unintentional deaths.
“We know, especially during this pandemic, people are struggling more with thoughts of suicide as well as drug and alcohol rates have increased,” Region 10 Service Board’s Laura Handler said. “It’s just part of the stress that we’re all under, the isolation, and we really want to make sure that people know resources are out there, help is out there, they just need to ask. That’s the importance of talking about safety.”
For a link to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline click here.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.