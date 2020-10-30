CPD: Callers posing as police officers, demand money for missing court date

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is warning folks about another phone scam.
CPD says it and the Charlottesville Sheriff’s Office have received reports of phone calls related to “missed court appearances.” Some of the callers are said to be using software to “spoof” their actual phone numbers, making it appear as if folks are receiving a local call.
According to CPD, the scammers identify themselves as officers or detectives and often use the threat of arrest to persuade you to purchase gift cards as payment for missing a court date.
“That’s not something an officer would do,” CPD Public Information Officer Tyler Hawn said. “We wouldn’t demand money over the phone in any way [and] we also wouldn’t use intimidation tactics. And finally, we wouldn’t ever ask for your personal information over the phone.”
The Charlottesville Police Department says to hang up if you receive a call like this and call the non-emergency number at (434) 977-9041. A dispatcher will make sure an officer takes a report directly from you.
